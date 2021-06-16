Youth and teens who might be interested in becoming a pilot one day are invited to the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Saturday, June 19 for Young Eagles flights. The airport is located at 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield.
The event, sponsored by the Clearfield Experimental Aircraft Association, is free. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Youth and teens age eight to 17 are eligible to participate. They will receive a certificate, a logbook and a short airplane flight around the Clearfield area.
Member Dave Glass said, “EAA created the Young Eagles program to spur interest in aviation among youth. Both nationally and locally, EAA members are committed to engaging youth and introducing them to the world of flying. Many of today’s pilots received their first flight through an earlier Young Eagles ride,” he said.
Glass said he enjoys flying and wants to share that appreciation with others.
“For me, it’s one of my favorite things about being a pilot, seeing a child’s eyes light up when we lift off the runway and watching their excitement as they see their neighborhood from 1,000 feet up. It’s very rewarding to help expand a child’s experiences through the Young Eagles’ program,” Glass added.
The Young Eagles program launched in 1992. For more than 25 years it has been dedicated to the program that gives many youth their first airplane ride. Young Eagles is the only program of its kind with a mission of introducing and inspiring kids to investigate the world of aviation.
More than 2 million young people have enjoyed a free introductory flight through the Young Eagles program. The flights are made possible through the generosity of EAA member pilots and volunteers.