PHILIPSBURG — If one child leaves with a smile, a Free To Be Me Summer Tour visit is a success, according to YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited many opportunities for kids to socialize. The new program aims to give children the chance to play and interact with others, Curtis noted. It is in addition to the summer lunch program.
“The summer tours were added this year as a way for kids to come out, have fun and express themselves,” Curtis said.
The sites are scattered throughout the area and take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The upcoming events are June 25 in Snow Shoe at the pool and June 28 in State College at South Hills.
The program is in partnership with the Jana Marie Foundation. The foundation brings in equipment for the activities, Curtis noted.
“It’s a socialization type of programming,” Curtis stated. “Kids can be around other kids and make new friends.”
The first event, held at Cold Stream Dam and Recreation Park, had over 35 attendees. Snow cones, subjected to the intense heat, melted at the last event held on Monday.
Weather does have an impact on attendance, Curtis observed. Heat can deter people from coming out. The YMCA is currently working on planning more events.
“I want to do more over in our area,” Curtis said. “A lot of these areas are pretty much pocketed areas where kids don’t have a lot of places to go.”
The YMCA summer lunch program is already in full swing. This year, the program has distributed over 1,500 meals per day, Curtis noted.
The summer lunch program runs from June 7 through Aug. 18, according to the YMCA website. Meals are distributed at sites in seven school districts throughout Centre and Clearfield Counties. There is no cost or income restrictions for the program.