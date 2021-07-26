A Woodland woman who was allegedly passed out in her car for an extended period of time with a young child inside the vehicle has been charged with child endangerment.
Julie Peters, 33, of Woodland, was found passed out in a vehicle on Saturday around 4 p.m. by Lawrence Township Police. The incident occurred at the Save-a-Lot parking lot, 200 Plaza Dr. in the township.
Upon arrival, police said they found Peters under the influence inside her car — and a small child was also inside the vehicle. The windows were up and the car was not running, increasing the heat index inside of the vehicle.
The age of the child was not disclosed.
Through the course of investigation, officers determined Peters was located in the parking lot for an extended period of time and that she was allegedly under the influence.
The child was released to a third party and Peters was charged with child endangerment. Formal arraingment information was not immediately available.