AUSTIN — The Women in the Wilds Weekend at Sinnemahoning State Park is on for 2021. Visitors are invited to grab their mom, sister, best friend or co-worker and join other aspiring woods-women for a new adventure in the heart of the Pennsylvania Wilds. Women in the Wilds Weekend will be held Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27, at Sinnemahoning State Park.
Park rangers said although the event may look a little different this year, participants will still have the opportunity to learn new skills while having fun in the outdoors. Choose up to seven classes led by skilled instructors from state parks, The state Department of Forestry, the state Game Commission and experienced volunteers.
This year’s line-up includes yoga, archery, bird watching, cast iron cooking, leather craft, seed bomb making, bluebird boxes, survival skills, back country first aid, fly fishing, wild edible plants, and pontoon boat tours.
There is no fee to participate in the 2021 event. Meals, lodging and t-shirts will not be provided. Participants must register for individual classes online through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park.
All participants are responsible for providing their own meals and finding their own overnight lodging. For a list of local accommodation, contact the park’s office.
Participants are also asked to follow the current state COVID-19 regulations. Non-vaccinated participants are required to wear face masks. In groups of 10 or more social distancing is recommended. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be provided at teaching stations upon request.
To register for classes during the Women in the Wilds Weekend, visit the online DCNR calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park. Those requiring assistance with online registration or who would like more information about the programs offered, should contact the park office at 814-647-8401 or SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov. Those needing an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.