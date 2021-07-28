GRAMPIAN — Adrianne (Johnston) Robinson of Connecticut and formerly of Curry Run has written and released a book about her grandparent’s life in Clearfield County. Proceeds of book’s sales will be donated to the Grampian Lions Club.
In “Growing Up Johnston,” Robinson shares a collection of stories about treasured life experiences for her grandparents, Mirl and Avonelle Johnston whose home was located in Grampian.
“I think it’s a true hometown tale. My grandparents had a pure and simple life with lots of homegrown goodness. What started out as a small tribute for my family, has evolved into something much more than I anticipated. The settings of Curry Run and Grampian became just as much of a character in the book as my family,” she said.
“My grandparents were such a big part of mine and my family’s lives, they pop up everyday in our experiences,” Robinson explained. Recalling memories reinforced her beliefs that her grandparent’s life experiences were sharing with an audience.
Robinson said readers will recognize many of the places and locations in the book.
“So many places in Clearfield County show up in this story,” she said mentioning Hepburnia, Shole’s Grocery Store and others.
The book, “Growing Up Johnston” is available on Amazon. Proceeds from the book will be donated to the Grampian Lion’s Club in memory of Mirl and Avonelle Johnston.
Robinson said she is donating the book’s proceeds to the Grampian Lion’s Club. She said Mirl Johnston was a member of the organization for many years.
“I wanted to recogize his dedication to and involvement with the club. It’s a way to give back,” she explained.