A Clearfield woman who attacked and bit her probation officer waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Elizabeth J. Evans, 18, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment a summary.
Yesterday at the jail when she was brought up for her hearing, Evans became unruly with the guards, so Glass had her placed back in the holding cell.
Glass said if Evans wants a preliminary hearing it would be held in the booking center where she could be kept under control. However, her attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office returned to the hearing room and said he spoke to Evans and she is waiving her right to a preliminary hearing. She remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, Evans was meeting with her female probation officer at the Clearfield County Courthouse. After the meeting was complete Evans remained seated in the office and the probation officer told Evans she could leave and directed her to go ahead. Evans told her she wanted to walk behind her but the probation officer said she doesn’t like having people walking behind her so she needed to go first. Evans then stood up and shoved her into a large wooded bookshelf.
The two struggled and during the scuffle Evans bit the probation officer on the arm. The probation officer was wearing a coat but the bite went through the coat, leaving a red mark on her right forearm.
The probation officer yelled for assistance. Other probation officers arrived and handcuffed Evans but she continued to bite and kick at probation officers. During transport to the jail, Evans attempted to spit on probation officers but was unsuccessful due to the cage separating the front and back seats.