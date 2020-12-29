KARTHAUS — A Karthaus woman is homeless after her home was destroyed on Christmas Day when law enforcement used force to gain access to the residence in an attempt to apprehend her son who had been threatening to harm her and police.
LuAnn Quick, 63, had contacted authorities earlier in the day on Christmas Eve because her son, Shannon D. Quick, 46, had recently exhibited disturbing mental health issues.
Shannon Quick was apprehended by Clearfield-based state police after a 12-hour standoff in the early hours of Christmas Day at the residence he shared with his mother and nephew on the 100-block of Potter Street in Karthaus Township
LuAnn Quick’s daughter, Dayna Wise of DuBois, has begun a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help her mother find a new place to live.
“Her house is destroyed,” Wise said in a telephone interview. “She and my nephew no longer have a place to live.”
Wise said after the standoff was over, all that remained standing in the home was a front door, a Christmas tree, and the urn containing her step-father’s remains. Wise’s step-father passed away last year from cancer.
According to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 25 at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office, troopers interviewed LuAnn Quick on Dec. 24 who stated that her son threatened to “pound her face in” and also threatened to shoot her in the past few days. She told police that she had not been able to sleep for four consecutive days in fear that Quick would beat her up or kill her.
Wise said her brother, who has a long history of mental health problems, has lived with her mother his entire life.
“My mom called Crisis (mental health intervention) because my brother left a suicide note on the table,” Wise explained. “He had been physically ill for several days and wasn’t able to take his medications, and he declined quickly.”
According to the criminal complaint, around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, the state police Special Emergency Response Team responded to the Quick home in an attempt to arrest Shannon Quick, as there was an active arrest warrant and a 302 warrant for him.
A 302 petition is a civil warrant authorized by law enforcement to take an individual to the nearest emergency room for an immediate evaluation against his/her will due to concern of imminent danger.
SERT was utilizing a tactical vehicle (BearCat) in an effort remove Quick from the residence. According to the complaint, PSP announced themselves as Pennsylvania State Troopers several times over a public address system.
During this time, Quick was also on a phone line with negotiators, and allegedly made several statements that he was going to kill members of the state police.
A SERT team gathered on the one side of the residence and announced they were going to fire a “bean bag” through a window and instructed Quick to vacate the area. When members fired the bean bag, Quick allegedly shot a round from a firearm at four members of the SERT team. Members said the saw the muzzle flash and saw the bullet strike the ground in front of them.
The standoff eventually resulted in Quick’s arrest and severe damage to the residence.
Wise said the family doesn’t think the home can be repaired.
“I don’t know why (police) plowed the whole house down,” Wise said. “Everything is ruined from the tear gas, the rubber bullets, and running the (Bearcat) machine from one of the house to the other. It even tore both porches off the house.”
The 22-year-old double-wide mobile home was paid off a year ago, but was not insured, Wise said. In addition to the extensive damage, one of her mother’s four dogs has been missing since the incident occurred. The residence was titled in her brother and sister’s names.
Homeowners insurance typically pays for damages in cases like this one that occurred in Karthaus.
Additionally, the government is not required to replace or repair property that was damaged or destroyed by police as the result of police action. And the state government — including the state police — is generally immune from lawsuits.
A telephone message left for state police Troop C Spokesman Trooper Bruce Morris was not immediately returned on Tuesday.
Wise said her mother is currently staying with a friend in Hyde with her three pets.
“She wants to find a place to board her dogs until she can find a place to live,” Wise said. LuAnn Quick did receive a small amount of cash assistance from the local Salvation Army.
Wise has begun a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to get some help for her mother. The link to the campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/d8hpc-help-rebuild-my-moms-house. She said her mother is disabled and lives on a fixed income of $720 per month.
“I understand that my brother didn’t make the right decisions,” Wise said. “But my mom was only trying to get him the help he needed. Now her home is destroyed.”
Wise said her mother wears a size 0 in women’s clothing or a size 10-12 in children’s clothing. Additionally, they are still looking for the missing dog that is lost in Karthaus. “Sissy” is described as an older female Golden Retriever that is half deaf and half blind. Anyone interested in making a clothing donation or who has seen the dog can call 224-637-5471.