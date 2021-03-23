CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville Borough Police officer expressed his concerns over the outcome of a recent meeting of the police and codes committee that resulted in one officer being promoted to sergeant and another resigning.
Part-time Officer Matthew Mallon asked council why Officer Mark Kelly — who was fired approximately 19 months ago for failing to perform his duties and later reinstated to the force a short time later in a lesser position — was now being promoted as the department’s sergeant.
Mallon said Kelly was aware of the outcome of the meeting and began using the title before he was officially appointed to the position by council.
Mallon said he believed the committee did not follow protocol and said the position should have been posted internally in the department so that others could have interviewed for the advancement in rank.
Cpl. Joe Witherite, who has been leading Curwensville’s police department, tendered his resignation from his position, Mallon said, adding, “You have lost a good officer over this.”
According to Police and Code Committee Chairman Dave Donahue, committee members met with Mayor John Adams at the end of February about restructuring the police department.
Donahue told Mallon the committee planned to make a recommendation to promote Kelly so council could take action at its March 8 business meeting. However, that meeting was canceled after council members and borough office staff had to quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19.
The committee believed by promoting Kelly, they were helping Witherite, Donahue said. He reported Witherite was inexperienced with police protocol and needed training.
“The committee agreed to recommend council do it (promote Kelly) and the mayor also approved it,” Donahue told Mallon. He also said the committee wanted Witherite to stay, but that it is Witherite’s choice to resign from the department.
“He is a good officer. He can stay if he wants,” Donahue said.
“I think it could have been handled differently. Others should have had an opportunity,” Mallon said.
Council President Sara Curulla told Mallon, “Kelly had a year and he straightened himself up.” She said later in the meeting, “People should be given a second chance. That was the first time we had a problem with (Kelly).”
Curulla also told Mallon, promoting Kelly should not have been seen as a slight to Witherite.
“(Witherite) was not demoted. He is in the same position with the same pay. We did not change anything,” Curulla said.
Mallon also told council he wrote a letter to Witherite in support of him and copied Mayor Adams and the committee. “(Witherite) knows police work. I wrote a letter to help Joe, to train Joe. Police work is team work,” Mallon said.
Adams said Mallon made “all valid points” in his letter but chastised Mallon for not following the department’s chain of command, stating if he had concerns, he should have brought them to him.
During council’s meeting, members officially appointed Kelly as the department’s sergeant and accepted the resignation of Witherite, effective Saturday, April 10. Councilman Robert Moore abstained from both votes. He did not state why he abstained.
Following the two votes, business owner Sean McCracken inquired whether council planned to hire another officer or to promote one of the part-time officers to full-time.
Curulla said council’s funds are tight.
“I think we will try to get along with a full-time and two part-time officers now to help keep expenses down,” she said.