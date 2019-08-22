A dozen winning photographs were recently selected to be featured in CNB Bank’s 2020 wall calendar. The calendar is a customer favorite, and beginning in November, CNB associates will be providing these revered calendars to over 10,000 customers throughout western Pennsylvania.
For the past two months, residents from amateur to professional photographers, have been providing their favorite photos depicting scenes of unique local doors and windows to CNB’s online calendar contest at www.CNBBank.bank. The deadline for submission was Sunday, August 4 and the difficult task of selecting twelve winners ensued.
The photograph awarded Best of Show will be featured on the front cover. This cherished position was awarded to Chris Lasher of Brookville. Not only will his photo entitled “Into the Mountain” be featured on the cover of over 10,000 wall calendars, but will also be featured for the month of April.
The other eleven months of the year will feature photographs submitted by B.J. Sterndale, Cathy Bechtold, Ronald Punako, Sr., Paula Miller, Chris Lasher, Stephanie Errigo, Jessica Wingate, Teri Scholl, Christine McMullen, Carolyn Smeal, Tracey Heichel, Jen Fannin.
In addition, ten photographs earned honorable mention and will be displayed on a special page of the calendar. Those photographs were submitted by Karen Burkett, Cindy Kent, Tara Kent, Michael Krakat, Ronald Punako, Sr., Claudia Reed, Cathy Straub, and Tammy Young.
CNB wishes to thank all the individuals who help to continue to make this calendar so popular among its customers. CNB Bank initiated this contest to provide an avenue to feature local talent and the communities in which the Bank serves through the eyes of residents as they’ve captured with their camera.
Calendars will be available to pick up at any CNB branch location beginning in November.
Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier financial services provider in the area, focused on the changing needs of people and business in our communities by providing the highest quality service. More information about CNB Bank can be found at www.CNBBank.bank.