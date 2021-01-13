Susan Williams will continue as chairwoman of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.
Williams was recommended for the position at a previous meeting of the authority and a vote of members was ratified Wednesday.
Susan Reed was elected vice chairman. Bonnie Robinson Harper was retained as the board’s secretary-treasurer.
Meetings will continue to be held on the second Wednesday of each month. February through November the meetings will be held at Visit Clearfield County’s office at 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield.
Meeting times were changed to 9 a.m. except during the month of December when a luncheon meeting will be held at noon at a location to be announced.
Dan Nelson will remain solicitor and CNB Bank as depository.
New member Josh Berndt was welcomed to the board. Berndt was appointed to the position by the Clearfield County Commissioners. He replaces Van Johnson who did not seek reappointment to the position.