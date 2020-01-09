CHESTER HILL — At the recent reorganization meeting of Chester Hill Borough, Councilman Michael Williams was elected president, Pierce Sanute as vice president, and Harry Koptchak as president pro-tem.
Other members of council include Pegg Culp and Charles Hodges.
Additional appointments retained are Daniel Nelson as solicitor, Matthew Foster and Associates as auditor, and Geotech Engineering as engineer.
Council also appointed Dennis Arnold as tax collector to complete the term of Mary Garvey who resigned effective Dec. 31 for the purpose of retirement. Arnold’s term will be in place until Dec. 31, 2021.
Council is still accepting applications for the part-time position of secretary/treasurer until Jan. 14.