I guess it is true that opposites attract. After all, my husband and I will celebrate 40 years of marriage in July. He adores peanut butter and I do not. We have other differences, but this column is not long enough for me to list those so today I will stick to peanut butter.
I don’t like peanut butter. It comes from years of eating peanut butter sandwiches for summer lunch and I have a hard time coming up with any kind of enthusiasm for the sticky stuff.
That’s why today’s recipe is such a good one for both of us.
I found a recipe for jam-filled doughnut muffins that sounded really good and I thought would be a great way to use up a small amount of sour cherry jam that had been languishing on my refrigerator door.
He would have eaten these muffins with the jam inside, but they wouldn’t have been his favorite. However he was saved because the jam didn’t stretch quite far enough to fill a dozen muffins. I was going through what I had in my cupboards that would fill that void when I thought of peanut butter.
I did worry a bit that it might melt and become permanently baked onto the sides of my muffin tins. Not to worry — it worked beautifully.
My husband was so happy with his peanut butter filled muffins that I am sure I will have to bake a full dozen with nothing but peanut butter inside. Everyone else in my family will enjoy them as well.
Whether you fill these muffins with jam or peanut butter do try these. The muffin will make you think of a cake doughnut with its tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and the light nutmeg flavor that shines through.
I used sour cherry jam because that is what I had, although I think any variety with a tart-sweet flavor would be good in these.
Jam or Peanut Butter Filled Doughnut Muffins
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 scant cups of all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
A pinch of salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup buttermilk or plain yogurt
2 large eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
12 teaspoons favorite jam or peanut butter
Additional granulated sugar for sprinkling on top of the muffins
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray 12 muffin cups with non-stick cooking spray or line each cup with paper liners.
In a separate bowl, sift or whisk the flour, salt and baking soda. Add the sugar and nutmeg. Stir again to combine and set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, vanilla and beaten eggs. Add the dry ingredients and melted butter and stir until the ingredients are moistened and just combined.
Divide two-thirds of the batter between each of the 12 muffin cups. Top each with a scant teaspoon of jam in the center of the batter. Divide the remaining third of the batter between the muffin cups and cover the jam or peanut butter. Sprinkle the top of each muffin lightly with sugar.
Bake the muffins for 16-18 minutes or until the muffins are golden and the top springs back when lightly touches. Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before lifting out. Allow to cool completely before eating.