Christians who want to reinforce their faith as well as those interested in learning more about the story of Good Friday are invited to walk the block around West Side United Methodist Church starting Saturday. The church is located at 317 Nichols St., Clearfield.
The display will be up beginning Saturday, March 27 and remain in place through Easter, Sunday, April 4. A virtual version will also be available on the church’s website, www.westsideumc.info
According to church pastor, the Rev. Denise Haskins, the church wanted to create an outdoors visual and interactive display featuring the Stations of the Cross that could be used by all age groups.
“The Stations of the Cross are an ancient Christian practice. They are often seen in Catholic churches. Protestant churches have kind of gotten away from them,” she explained, adding, “During Holy Week, the church was looking for a way for people to connect with their faith while recognizing the limits created because of coronavirus.”
Signs featuring the 15 stations will be located along the sidewalks on both Nichols and New streets.
At the starting point in front of the church along Nichol Street there will be a rack containing guides featuring a devotions for each of the stations.
“Participants can read the devotion for each station and the corresponding scripture, pray the prayer and move through each of the stations.
Each of the signs also contains a optical label containing a QR code. Those walking through the display can scan the codes using their smart phones and a video version of the station devotional led by Haskins will appear.
In addition to the videos, there are questions for those who want to research further. Questions for children will also be available.
“This can help people prepare for Easter. It can be used as part of personal worship,” she said, adding it can also be used by families to help children understand what took place Good Friday.
West Side United Methodist Church will also have a Maundy Thursday service, Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Masks and practicing social distancing are required.
An outdoor Easter vigil service will be held on Saturday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. in front of the church on Nichol Street. A sunrise service will be held at the Riverwalk Amphitheater, Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. followed by morning worship at the church at 10:30 a.m.