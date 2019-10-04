OCEAN CITY, Md. — A West Decatur woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident that occurred in mid-July after she allegedly choked her fiancée and a young child during a domestic incident at Spindrift Motel in Worcester County, Ocean City, Md.
Around 3 a.m. on July 11, Ocean City Police officers were dispatched to a motel for a reported assault. Officers met with a female victim who told police her fiancée, McKayla Myers, 24, of 133 Loop Rd., West Decatur, had assaulted her and her three-year-old son.
The victim told police Myers on the day prior had spanked her son and had pinched his face for not listening. The victim told police later that same day, Myers told her she wanted to go to a bar, but the victim did not and Myers went by herself.
Myers returned around 2:20 a.m. and a verbal argument ensued with the victim because Myers had reportedly texted another girl. The victim told police Myers choked her against the wall before pushing her face down on a bed and repeatedly punched her in the head with a closed fist. Myers then allegedly choked the victim again to the point she could not breathe.
According to police reports, the victim broke free from Myers and grabbed her three-year-old son and ran down the sidewalk. The victim told police Myers chased after her and her son. The victim put her son down and told him to run away, but the child did not understand.
According to police reports, Myers ran past the victim and grabbed the child in a chokehold around his neck. The victim told police Myers ran about 70 feet to her car while holding the child with his feet dangling. The victim told police when she got to Myers, the child’s face was red and purple and he could not breathe. According to police reports, Myers allegedly told the victim, “I’ll break his (expletive) neck.”
The victim was able to rip the child from Myers’ grasp and ran screaming for help back to the motel. The night guard at the hotel helped the victim and her child into the lobby and locked the door.
According to police, the victim had red marks around her neck and the child had bruises on his back side and bruises and abrasions around his neck, chest and shoulders. Myers was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment.
Myers was charged felony child abuse of the second degree; assault of the second degree, a misdemeanor; reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor; and theft, also a misdemeanor. She was released on $25,000 cash bail through AABBA Bail Bonds of Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md.
Myers’ case was forwarded from District Court to Worcester County Circuit Court in August, and she had an initial court appearance on Sept. 25. A motions hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8, and a jury trial is scheduled Dec. 9.
Shawn Soper is the Managing Editor of the Maryland Coast Dispatch of Berlin, Md.