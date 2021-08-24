MORRISDALE — After a missed year of band camp due to the pandemic, the West Branch Warriors Marching Band was excited for this season’s arrival, according to Director Lance Jones.
“It’s been going well, under the circumstances,” said Jones. “We were able to have some type of a little bit of normalcy this summer.”
The group of 50 started practicing in mid-July and participated in parades.
“Kids have been really excited to be back because we didn’t have any parades last year and actually didn’t have a camp either. We had some short rehearsals and sporadic segments to kind of keep everyone safe and spread out. It’s been nice to get back to something that’s resembled what you expect from the season.”
The marching band has participated in the Curwensville Days and Clearfield County Fair parades. They will be at the Kylertown Parade in the future.
The show this year is a three-act show with the theme “Beetlejuice.” The music includes the theme song, a custom arrangement of “Day-O” and “Jump in the Line.”
“Fun show, very challenging musically,” Jones said. “But it’s a good challenge. The kids have been waiting for something they could sink their teeth into over the last two years.”
The selection highlights the band’s strengths. Jones noted that there will be elements added as the season progresses.
“We get to talk about different rhythms and different styles of music,” Jones stated. “It’s a pretty well balanced, rounded show, helps us show off our strengths and also gives us quite a bit of challenges for growth over the season.”
The group usually tries to travel at least every two years. Discussions about a Disney trip have been put on hold with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and pandemic-related concerns on the brain. The group is currently planning a trip to New York City in the spring.
“Hopefully the fall gives us a chance for things to calm down and us to make a safe trip over to New York City to see a show and spend the day,” Jones said.