ALLPORT — More local school districts are shuttering temporarily amidst a COVID-19 pandemic that is worsening daily.
West Branch Area School District Superintendent Michelle Dutrow over the weekend issued a COVID alert stating that the district received notification of an 11th grade student who has tested positive, as well as new positive student cases at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
“After communication with the state Department of Health, the West Branch Middle and High School, along with CCCTC, will be transitioning to our remote plan starting this Monday, Nov. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 1,” Dutrow said in a social media statement.
Middle school and high school students will remain home during this time. The district will provide further directions for those students in follow-up communications by Monday.
West Branch Elementary will be remain open at this time due to no current positive COVID-19 cases, Dutrow said.
“We will continue to monitor the situation at the elementary school and adjust our plan if needed.”
In a statement on Friday, Clearfield County Career and Technology Center announced the vocational technical school will now be moving to an all-virtual schedule for secondary students today. This includes adult students within the secondary programs.
For now, students are expected to return to classes from Thanksgiving break on Wed., 12/2.
Classes will be taught virtually at regularly scheduled times. Students will be expected to log in to Google Classroom and do their work as if they were in the building.
Students are asked to reach out to CCCTC teachers if theydo not have Internet access so that alternative arrangements can be made.