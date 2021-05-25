MORRISDALE — West Branch School District approved the preliminary General Fund budget for the 2021-22 school year at its recent school board meeting.
The budgeted revenue is $18,398,107, and the expenses are set at $19,354,880. The proposed budget includes raising tax rates, according to Business Manager Erick Johnston.
The proposed budget reflects the maximum Act 1 real estate tax increase of 4.4 percent.
The tax rate for Clearfield County would increase by 3.85 mills. Clinton County would have a tax rate of 13.16 mills should the budget be approved.
“Without the tax increase, the deficit is $1.1 million,” Johnston explained. “With it, it’s $956,000.”
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow presented a different route, suggesting no tax increase, which would leave the school with about a $1.1 million deficit to handle.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, designed to help schools address the impacts of COVID-19, may be able to cut down the deficit, Dutrow noted. One option, which appears to have a future required spending percentage, could be used to cover some employee salaries.
“That would help us really start to chip away at the $1.1 million,” Dutrow stated.
When ESSER funding disappears, the school will be looking at high deficits, Dutrow pointed out.
“The sad reality is that the state continues to give us flat funding and yet our expenses continue to increase every year,” Dutrow said.
The district hopes to stretch the ESSER funds as far as they can and continue to look for alternative ways to manage the deficit, Dutrow stated. However, it is becoming more difficult to maintain positive finances. The ESSR funding ends 2023-2024, according to Dutrow.
“There was bound to be a time when the rubber meets the highway,” Dutrow said, “and the expenses start to exceed the revenue to a degree that we can no longer find creative ways to balance the budget.”
The final budget will be presented and approved next month.