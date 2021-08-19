MORRISDALE — West Branch School District approved switching to First National Bank as the eprocurement and credit card financial issuer at its recent meeting.
“We can get more bang for our buck,” Business Manager Erick Johnston stated.
Using First National Bank, the district would receive a 1% rebate, which is higher than their current rate of about 0.54%, Johnston noted.
“I just wanted to maximize that,” Johnston said. “We’ve also had some issues with our usage, so I killed two birds with one stone with that.”
Johnston offered more detail regarding the switch.
“We’ve had these cards,” he said. “We’ve had them through the Pennsylvania liquid asset fund, but not through these people, although (First National Bank) holds five or six of our accounts. They actually have the highest interest rate. They treat us very well, and I’m very comfortable with First National Bank.”
Johnston also observed the progress of the fieldhouse project from a financial standpoint.
“Based on where we’re at now and what we have left, I don’t expect us to exhaust more funds than what we originally laid out,” Johnston stated. “The project is going well with Phase Two, and I’m pleased financially where we’re at.”
According to previous stories by The Progress, Phase Two of the project previously included calling for a full renovation of the field house, which included an expanded multi-purpose room, home lockers/showers/restrooms, coaches office/training room, officials room, public restrooms, ticket office and storage.
During Phase Two, the district paid vendors $592,794, as stated in a report dated Aug. 9. The budgeted value was $916,804.
The district will likely have around $2.5 million of committed funds when all is said and done. This money is set aside for Public School Employees’ Retirement System expenditures and future capital projects.