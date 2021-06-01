MUNSON — After pandemic-related setbacks, two West Branch Alumni accomplished their dream of starting a business together.
Business owners Lyndsay Nybeck and Jena Hosband will celebrate the grand opening of Board & Brush in State College this Saturday, June 5, from noon to 3 p.m. The women have wanted to form a business together since their time at West Branch.
“We always talked about opening a business together,” Nybeck said.
The women graduated in 1998. Nybeck, who currently lives in Munson, recalls making pottery and chatting about the duos’ future in their teenage years. The two took the leap in 2020.
“(We were) both looking for something that we could do together,” Hosband stated. “Something different.”
The two opened a Board & Brush studio in State College. The business is focused on do-it yourself-projects, such as making wood signs.
Although the business has been open for months, the group never celebrated due to the pandemic. This Saturday will be their grand opening. The first 30 households to drop by will receive grab bags, according to the owners. There will also be cookies.
“It feels amazing,” Nybeck said. “We’ve been working really, really hard since November for this day. We’re been open and things are going great, but to actually be able to celebrate that with our families and the community feels really, really good.”
Opening during the pandemic was difficult. However, the creative space was beneficial to have during the pandemic, according to Nybeck.
“People really enjoyed coming in, especially after being in their home with the pandemic,” noted Nybeck.