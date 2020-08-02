HARRISBURG — Clearfield County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose by five cases to 136 over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Three cases in Clearfield County were reported Saturday and two on Sunday.
Neighboring Center County reported three less cases on Saturday but added three on Sunday.
Jefferson County reported one case on Saturday and Elk County reported one on Sunday.
Blair County reported 10 cases on Saturday and another 10 on Sunday, Cambria reported nine on Saturday and eight on Sunday.
Total cases by county in the region are listed below:
- Blair –224 cases and 3 deaths
- Cambria –267 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre –357 cases and 10 deaths
- Clearfield –136 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –44 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson –58 cases and 1 death
Department of Health confirmed there were 888 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 654 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 113,590. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 82 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 75 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 26 and August 1 is 154,617 with 6,165 positive cases. There were 18,824 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,209 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 5 new deaths reported.