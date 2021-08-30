A final day of warm, humid and unsettled conditions will close out August. Heavy rainfall and flooding is expected tomorrow into Thursday as Tropical Storm Ida tracks through the state and interacts with a slow moving front. Expect seasonably cooler and more comfortable conditions for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees ; noon, 75 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.
Sunset: 7:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 36 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.