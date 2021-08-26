Hot and humid conditions will remain in place through the weekend. The opportunity for showers and storms will increase each day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11a.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees ; noon, 82 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Sunset: 7:54 p.m.