Late-summer heat and humidity will build over Progressland through late week with heat indices forecast to peak around 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. The probability for showers and thunderstorms will trend higher into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees ; noon, 85 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 89 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 7:57 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s surface visible.