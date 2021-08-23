Temperatures will remain very warm with rather humid conditions through the work week. Expect scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day beginning tomorrow. The heat index will peak Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of fog before 9 a.m., otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees ; noon, 79 degrees ; and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 1 percent of the moon’s surface visible.