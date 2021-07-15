PHILIPSBURG — Rainfall events and road structure have a Rush Township resident angry about the effects on his property.
Tom Williamson, a resident from Sleepy Hollow Road, appeared before the township a few years ago regarding water flooding down from the road onto his property.
Since then, he has tried to curb the problem and recently installed 120 feet of 18-inch pipe in the ditch. However, the situation continues to be problematic.
“(The pipe) didn’t last two weeks,” Williamson said. “It rained and came through my yard.”
There is a bump on the top of the road that angles toward Williamson’s property, he stated. Rain has washed limestone into the pipe. The ditch is full of leaves and anti-skid, according to Williamson.
“That water comes down there, hits that hump and comes down my side of the street. It is just an absolute mess,” said Williamson. “It’s washing out the edge of the road.”
Rush Township engineer and zoning officer Michelle Merrow noted that the township has been seeing many issues connected with heavy rainfall events.
“Look what we had a month ago in terms of that precipitation event and look at what happened out on Dale Road,” Merrow stated. “They’re just massive. Then last night, parts of the area, they’re just getting hammered.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tracked rainfall events over the years. Intense single-day events have become a larger part of the percentage of precipitation in recent years.
“Rising global average temperature is associated with widespread changes in weather patterns,” the EPA writes. “Scientific studies indicate that extreme weather events such as heat waves and large storms are likely to become more frequent or more intense with human-induced climate change.”
Changes in weather patterns may impact elements of daily life, such as road maintenance.
“Your roadways, your ditches and things are just getting hammered, getting blown out and getting filled in,” said Merrow. “It’s a constant maintenance issue… There’s a lot going on with some of these things, and some of these facilities just need another look, need another strategy.”