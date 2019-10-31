Senior Judge Richard Ireland issued a bench warrant for Isaac Lee Krause, 18, of Coalport, after he failed to appear at his preliminary hearings yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Krause is charged in two separate cases. In the first case he is charged with burglary-not adapted for overnight accommodation, a felony of the second degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are misdemeanors of the third degree.
In the second case he is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle, all of which are a misdemeanors of the first degree.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Sept. 26 around 8 p.m. on Railroad Street in Coalport Borough, a woman went to speak to Krause, her grandson, about his alleged drug use. The woman reported that Krause asked her for money and she refused to give him any.
She told Clearfield-based State Police that Krause became very agitated and related he was going out to her vehicle to damage it and he left the residence. She told police that she followed Krause outside and saw him allegedly close her front passenger door, holding her black and white wallet in his hand, which had been inside her purse on the front seat of the vehicle. The woman asked Krause for her wallet back, and he allegedly told her that he would not return it to her and fled the scene.
The victim told police that she had $300 in cash in the wallet as well as multiple credit cards and other personal items.
An attempt by PSP to locate Krause had negative results.
On Oct. 2 at approximately 2:43 p.m., Kristin R. Ricciotti, 43, of Coalport, was observed on the 200-block of Mease Road in Woodward Township, which is posted with No Trespassing signs. The owner was there checking out the property and observed an open door on the garage. Upon approaching the open door, the owner heard noises from within the garage and a vehicle parked in the brush located behind the garage.
The 73-year-old owner from Houtzdale then contacted State Police.
Troopers responded and upon arrival, observed Krause running toward them on Mease Road. Krause was taken into custody.
While taking Krause into custody, Troopers observed two females running from behind the garage and into the brush in the area where the car was parked. The females, identified at Ricciotti and Harley Davis, 21, of Madera, were also taken into custody.
A large thermometer was observed inside the vehicle that was used by Krause, Ricciotti and Davis. The item was identified by the property owner as being his and was located inside the garage.
Krause was free on $25,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Davis and Riccotti each waived their right to preliminary hearings and are free on unsecured bail.