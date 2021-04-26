Perhaps we are going to be lucky and the warmer weather that is forecast for the middle of this week will last through the remainder of spring and carry us into summer.
If that is the case, then tuck this recipe away and get it out in September when the weather turns chilly. But since this is Pennsylvania, we are likely going to have some chilly nights in May and perhaps even into early June, that will make for the ideal conditions to serve this soup.
Creamy White Chicken Chili is delicious and a great way to warm up the family on a cold night. The smooth broth is lightly spiced with garlic, cumin and oregano and chock full of white beans and chunks of chicken.
I made mine with ground white chicken but the recipe actually called for a pound of boneless, skinless cubed chicken breasts. I am sure cubed boneless thighs or even leftover cooked chicken or turkey would substitute beautifully. If you are going to use cooked meat I would still heat it through in the oil but don’t cook the meat as long so it doesn’t dry out.
I also did not use the cans of chopped green chilies called for in the recipe because I had both a jalapeno pepper and a poblano pepper in my crisper drawer that needed to be used. I washed and removed the ribs and seeds from both peppers. Poblanos as a rule are not spicy but occasionally you get one that is. I then diced the peppers and once the chicken was browned I stirred them in along with the onions and spices to cook.
Then it’s a matter of stirring in the broth and the beans to simmer and adding the sour cream and whipping cream at the end. If you don’t have whipping cream on hand and I hardly ever do, the same amount of canned milk can be substituted.
I served bowls of the soup topped with some tortilla chips, cheddar cheese cubes and avocado, but you could also do some diced tomato, more sour cream or anything you enjoy on a bowl of chili or on a taco.
Creamy White Chicken Chili
1/2 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
1 medium onion, peeled and diced
1 32-ounce box low sodium chicken broth
2 15.8-ounce cannellini or great northern beans, drained and rinsed
2 4.5 ounce cans of chopped green chilies, undrained
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup sour cream
1 cup whipping cream
Garnishes of choice including cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, diced tomato, additional sour cream
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat, stir in the chicken and brown on all sides. Add the onion and garlic and continue cooking for 5-10 minutes or until the onions are translucent and the chicken pieces are cooked through.
Stir in the salt, cumin and oregano and continue to stir until the chicken is coated with spices. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and stir in the beans and the chilies. Simmer approximately 30 minutes. Stir in the sour cream and the whipping cream and heat through.
Top servings with garnishes as desired.