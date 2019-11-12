COALPORT — A Coalport teen who skipped bail resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest was captured by Clearfield-based State Police despite denying his true identity.
On Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. on the 5800-block of St. Lawrence Road in Beccaria Township near Coalport Borough, Deputy Sheriff Mike Rowles detained a person who referred to himself as “Damon” outside the residence. The person detained was found to be in possession of a syringe and two metal spoons, and was detained inside the sheriff’s patrol vehicle.
About 15 minutes later, Troopers arrived on scene. The trooper was able to identify the detained person as Isaac Lee Krause, 18, of Coalport, due to recent encounters with him. Even after the trooper identified Krause, the male insisted that he was not Krause.
Krause had an active warrant that was issued by District Judge Richard Ireland on Oct. 30 at Centralized Court when he didn’t appear for his preliminary hearing. Krause was transported to Clearfield County Jail to be held on that warrant.
Krause was charged with false identification to law enforcement and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Krause is also charged in two separate cases. In the first case, he is charged with burglary-not adapted for overnight accommodation, a felony of the second degree; criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both of which are misdemeanors of the third degree.
The first case occurred on Sept. 26 after Krause allegedly stole cash and credit cards from his grandmother’s wallet that was located in her purse inside her vehicle.
In the second case, he is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle, all of which are a misdemeanors of the first degree.
The second incident occurred on Oct. 2 when PSP was investigating a burglary in progress in Woodward Township. Troopers responded and upon arrival, observed Krause running toward them on Mease Road. Krause was taken into custody.
Krause was free on $25,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
At a bail hearing held on Nov. 7, Krause was assessed $50,000 monetary bail on both previous cases, and an additional $5,000 for the incident stemming from his capture.
Krause is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled today at Centralized Court at the Clearfield County Jail.