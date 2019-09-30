GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks is offering multiple self-guided walks throughout the day on Sunday, Oct. 6.
There will be numerous stations with experts on pollinators, hydrology regarding stream cleanup, mushrooms, flora and fauna, and so much more. Bilger’s Rocks is Pennsylvania’s largest rock formation with lots of trails, and cave-like formations.
Visit Bilger’s Rocks Facebook page and website for more information on this geological park. People-friendly leashed pets are allowed; owner must clean up after their pets. Come learn about the many ways that Penn’s Woods works for all of us.
The tours will be held at Bigler’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian all day long on the hour starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m.
For more information contact Terry at 577-8362.