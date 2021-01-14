CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved a zoning variance that will allow housing for veterans or disabled persons to move forward.
At Monday’s meeting, council unanimously approved a variance for a property on Arnoldtown Road that is currently zoned for commercial highway use as was recommended by the Curwensville Borough Planning Commission.
At the planning commission’s meeting on Dec. 15, Ryan Price and Eric Bressler told members of their plans to convert a home and garage on a 6.42 acre property located in the Arnoldtown section of the borough into housing for veterans who qualify for Veteran’s Affairs Special Housing.
The home is being remodeled into a two-unit duplex, both with two bedrooms, and the garage into an apartment with one bedroom.
Because the garage has never been a living space, the two men had to get a variance from council before they file for land use permits from Pennsafe Building Inspection Services who administers the Uniform Construction Code on behalf of the borough.
At the planning commission meeting, Chairman Hildred Rowles said group housing is an acceptable use for commercial highway zoning in the borough.
He also reported the property is in an environmentally sensitive area and in the borough’s floodplain because of its close proximity to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Once the project has received approval and permits from Pennsafe for the its designs and related components, copies will be returned to the borough and the planning commission. Price and Bressler can then return to the planning commission to allow members to further consider the project and make additional recommendations to council, Rowles said.