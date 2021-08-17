PHILIPSBURG — A new project, still in its infancy, is picking up speed in Philipsburg Borough.
Johna McCormick, who is affiliated with the American Legion and the Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial Wall Committee, sought advice and support from council to hang banners that honor veterans from street poles.
The project is still in its planning phase. Other nearby townships have these “hometown hero” banners.
McCormick has been in discussions with Councilwoman Sharon Goss regarding the project.
Goss noted the group is planning to put the banners up on main streets, such as Front Street, Centre Street and Presqueisle Street. The initiative isn’t limited to recent veterans.
“That goes all the way back to the Civil War,” Goss noted. “We have individuals in town who actually served in the Civil War. (If) you have a photo of that person and you know what branch they served in, they can be put on a banner and displayed on the pole.”
Prior to bringing the matter to council, Goss wanted to get some of the leg-work completed, reaching out to the state Department of Transportation, Verizon and Penelec. PennDOT gave the right of way to utilize poles on Route 53, Route 322 and Route 350.
The current plan is for people to pay for a banner, McCormick noted. However, organizers hope to fundraise for the brackets. The Legion would not profit off of the banners, McCormick stated.
The banners will likely be a standard small size at about two feet long so as not to interfere with traffic. They would be placed on street poles, which include telephone and light poles.
The organizers are looking to hang the banners potentially from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Should there be too many banners to display all at once, organizers will swap out the banners to ensure all veterans would be on display at some point in time.
The organizers are planning to include veterans from the Moshannon Valley area, which includes the Philipsburg-Osceola, Moshannon Valley and West Branch school districts, McCormick stated.
The borough decided to open an account for the group to deposit funds for the project.
Council applauded the project in terms of honoring and remembering veterans.
“We’ve lost a lot of people,” said Councilman Harry Wood. “We’d had a lot of servicemen over the years going clear back to the Civil War.”