After a nearly two year’s hiatus because of reduced income associated with COVID-19, Visit Clearfield County recently opened a round of tourism promotion grant funding.
Last year, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority suspended its grant programs because of a lack of revenue created after overnight stays in the county were halted because of the pandemic.
Director Josiah Jones said at Wednesday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting he is glad to see the program return.
He told The Progress VCC was sorry not to be able to offer grants last year because they know how partners depend on them. “CCRTA and the Clearfield County Commissioners pride themselves on being able to offer grants and sponsorships every year to help our small businesses and staple events promote. We were very disappointed that we could not offer either of those programs this past year and a half. The reason for not being able to offer these programs, was mainly because of our lack of occupancy funds. COVID-19 was very detrimental to the tourism industry. VCC only had enough funds to operate and stay open until this summer’s quick recovery. We are experiencing an excellent summer, and recovery has come a lot quicker to our area.”
Applications will be accepted until Sept. 1 for tourism promotion grants from VCC’s partner businesses. “Many of our applicants apply for advertising monies for radio, newspaper, digital marketing, and other print materials,” Jones said. “The purpose of the grants is to give small businesses an opportunity to advertise themselves the best way they can with the help of some free money.”
Clearfield County Tourism Promotion grants are made on a cost reimbursement basis following a process of application, review, approval and completion.
Receipt of the CCTP award is contingent upon submittal of receipts from bona fide trades people. The applicant must submit documentation for the total and final cost of the project.
All marketing dollars must be spent or accounted for and a close-out report must be completed by Dec. 15 or the grant being awarded will be forfeited.
A cash match equal to the grant amount is required for all projects chosen to receive a tourism promotion grant. Applicants can apply online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org under the partners tab. Applicants can also get a copy of the grant application at VCC’s office, 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield.
A pot of $20,000 is available for tourism promotion. Awards are granted on the basis of merit to qualified applicants as determined by the VCC Board of Directors. Businesses are required to use the funds to advertise a minimum of 50 miles from the county’s borders.
“This requirement ensures people outside our area learn more about the business or event and visit the county. Those visits help many of the county’s small businesses economically in a variety of ways,” Jones said.