Santa Claus and his soldiers
Vandals damaged Santa Claus’ toy soldiers and illumination lights at the holiday display located at Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg late Jan. 16. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact PSP Rockview.

PHILIPSBURG — On Jan. 16, a Rockview-based state police trooper responded to Cold Stream Dam recreational park for a report of damaged property.

Upon arrival to the location on Dike Road/Richard Street, it was discovered that six vintage holiday decorative toy soldiers were vandalized, as well as three main light fixtures, which illuminated the toy soldier display.

A local witness related that they observed an individual in the park on the evening of Jan. 16 between 11 and 11:30 p.m., but was unable to provide any other identifying information of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and any information relevant to the incident can be reported to PSP Rockview.

