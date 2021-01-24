PHILIPSBURG — On Jan. 16, a Rockview-based state police trooper responded to Cold Stream Dam recreational park for a report of damaged property.
Upon arrival to the location on Dike Road/Richard Street, it was discovered that six vintage holiday decorative toy soldiers were vandalized, as well as three main light fixtures, which illuminated the toy soldier display.
A local witness related that they observed an individual in the park on the evening of Jan. 16 between 11 and 11:30 p.m., but was unable to provide any other identifying information of the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation and any information relevant to the incident can be reported to PSP Rockview.