DUBOIS — Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County will be doubling the blessings for Clearfield County residents as it was able to choose a second winner in its Ugly Roof Contest.
The contest ended before Christmas when the Habitat team surprised the Hull Family of Grampian to tell them they would be receiving a new roof through the contest.
Using funds from grants made possible by the Palumbo Foundation and Dominion Energy, Habitat was able to give away a second free roof, which was awarded to Kathryn Taylor who resides in Clearfield.
Habitat for Humanity representative Harley Steiner said, “(Taylor) was overjoyed when she opened her door to the Habitat team who announced she won the Ugly Roof Contest.”
In November, Habitat launched the contest inspired by numerous requests it receives for new roofs and roof repairs. It hoped to lend an air of joviality to a serious problem by comparing the appearance of crumbling and unattractive roofs to ugly Christmas sweaters, calling it an Ugly Roof Contest.
Steiner also reported the contractor has nearly completed the Grampian roof.