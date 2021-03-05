IRVONA — After hearing at last month’s meeting about the need for fundraisers to back a project to install new swings at Elderberry Park, Irvona Borough Council heard details on two benefits for new playground equipment.
At Thursday’s meeting, Secretary Amber Diehl and Councilwoman and Irvona Event Committee Member Amanda Chutko announced a bake sale will be held Saturday, March 27 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Leyo’s Supermarket, Coalport. The sale will run until 3:30 p.m. or until all merchandise has sold.
The committee members will also be selling tickets for a barbecued chicken dinner to be held Saturday, May 1.
Dinners will be available that day from 2-4 p.m. at Elderberry Park. Tickets are $10 each and can also be acquired by sending a message through the Irvona Event Committee’s Facebook Page or by leaving a message at the borough building’s phone, 672-4293. The meal includes barbecued chicken, baked potato, baked beans and dessert. There will also be a basket raffle and 50/50 tickets for sale at the dinner.
Proceeds from all the activities will benefit the park’s playground fund.
At February’s council meeting, a report was given on the condition of the swings and the need for new ones. Diehl said she fielded numerous complaints last year about the poor state of the swings. She estimated the cost to replace the equipment, prepare the site and add a walkway to be about $8,000.
Council members discussed the possibility of acquiring a grant but said while the borough could likely qualify for the funds, the minimum amount awarded would be $30,000-$50,000 for which matching funds would have to be raised.
Council said at Thursday’s meeting they would also appreciate donations from residents, area businesses and organizations to help complete the project faster.
“In order for it to be open by summer, we need donations. That is the only way we can have it done by summer,” Mayor John Cramer said.