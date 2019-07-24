ROSELAND (TNS) — A raid on a Reade Township home Monday uncovered more than two pounds of methamphetamine, two guns and more than $63,000 in cash, state police in Ebensburg said.
And a Coalport area man is behind bars for it, investigators said.
Jacob Troxell, 29, faces a list of drug charges, accused of possessing 1,050 grams of the addictive stimulant, three grams of psychedelic mushrooms, a sawed-off shotgun and a 9mm Glock handgun, police said.
The Glock’s serial numbers were discovered on it and a check showed the weapon was reported stolen in Clearfield, state police wrote in a criminal complaint filed Monday.
Troxell was arrested after the Hollidaysburg-based Troop G Vice Unit executed a warrant on a Roseland Road residence in Reade Township Monday.
Court staff at District Judge Michael Zungali’s office said Troxell had not yet been arraigned on his charges as of 3 p.m. Monday, so a bail amount was not yet set.
A state police K9 unit and asset forfeiture investigators also assisted at the scene, state police wrote in a release to media.