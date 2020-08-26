HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield and Jefferson counties each reported one new cases, while Elk County reported none.
Neighboring Blair County reported eight cases, Cambria reported four and Centre reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 422 cases and 10 deaths
- Cambria — 443 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 429 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 213 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 95 cases and 1 death
DOH confirmed 501 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 130,536 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25 is 156,132 with 4,456 positive cases. There were 20,610 test results reported to the department through Aug. 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,624 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported.