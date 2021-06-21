CURWENSVILLE — June is Dairy Month and in honor of that designation, the 2021 Clearfield County Dairy Princess Kyra Henry has provided two delicious dairy-rich recipes perfect for the summer months.
Greetings from the dairy farm! June is Dairy Month! It is a time to honor the hard-working dairy farmers and a time to celebrate milk and all the delicious and nutritious dairy products people enjoy every day.
Dairy farmers are part of an elite group of people who have the job of taking care of the special animal, cows, who produce nature’s most perfect food milk. By taking great care of their cows, dairy farmers are helping to provide nutritious, great tasting and high-quality milk and dairy product that contribute to a strong body.
Milk naturally has nine essential nutrients that are an important part of of a daily diet. Milk contains calcium, riboflavin, phosphorus, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Vitamin A, potassium, protein, and niacin. It is the most complete package of nutrition that is available naturally. There are many dairy products made from milk, such as butter, cheese, yogurt, sour cream, and the most loved dairy product of all, ice cream!
Summer is the time for quick and refreshing recipes for picnics and barbecues! I love this White Chocolate Chip Berrylicious Cheesecake Dip! It is easy to make and great for any occasion and for a nutritious beverage after some fun in the sun, a Caribbean Milk Cooler is absolutely delicious. In honor of June Dairy Month, I hope you will give these recipes a try and remember to pleas thank a dairy farmer for all the hard work they do every day to ensure there are delicious dairy products on the table. Remember to make every day a dairy day!
White Chocolate Chip Berrylicious Cheesecake Dip
8 ounces cream cheese, softened.
1/3 cup white sugar
¼ cup brown sugar, packed.
1 small container of strawberry yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/3 cup mini white chocolate chips
Mix all ingredients together and put in 13-by-9-by2-inch baking dish. Add the following on top:
- 3 cups mixed berries including diced strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.
Dip with graham crackers, pretzels, or vanilla wafers.
Caribbean Milk Cooler
2 cups milk
2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon coconut extract
2 tablespoon sugar
Ice cubes
Mint sprigs (optional)
In blender container, combine all ingredients except ice cubes and mint. Blend on high speed until frothy. Pour into four tall glasses filled with ice cubes. Garnish with mint sprigs if desired.