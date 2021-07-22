REYNOLDSVILLE — Two Clearfield County men are facing felony charges for an alleged burglary that took place on July 8.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Logan Michael Shadeck, 29, of Clearfield, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – third degree felony, burglary – second degree felony, and criminal mischief – summary.
Police also filed charges against Tyler Harris Holt, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – third degree felony, burglary – second degree felony, and criminal mischief – summary.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the storage units located along Route 119 in Henderson Township. The caller told the police that someone had broken into her brother-in-law’s storage unit and was stealing the contents.
The caller said she was blocking the exit with her vehicle, and gave a description of the suspect’s vehicle. When the police arrived, Shadeck was reportedly sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The caller said a second man, later identified as Holt, had run into the woods before police arrived.
The bed of the truck and attached trailer were loaded with numerous household items, according to the affidavit. The caller’s husband had also arrived at the scene and alleged that his brother rented two storage units, of which the lock and mechanism had been pried from the door and the contents of one had been removed.
Shadeck allegedly told police he was helping his friend, Holt, remove his belongings out of storage. He said Holt opened the door, and he did not see him open it. He allegedly did not know where Holt lived or have a phone number for him. Though Shadeck was driving the truck, he said he did not know where they were going.
Shadeck alleged that moments before police arrived, Holt said, “Sorry, I have warrants, I have to go,” before running away.
The truck and trailer were towed from the scene so the items could be properly documented.
Shadeck has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana, and has been released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $50,000.
Holt does not have a preliminary hearing scheduled, and his case is listed as inactive at this time.