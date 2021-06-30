PHILIPSBURG — When Pat Romano, Jr. traveled to Las Vegas, he was in search of acts to bring back to Philipsburg for a festival. But he also had another objective.
Romano is working on a pilot for a tv series that could be filmed in Philipsburg, called “Angels with Dirty Faces.”
“I wrote the screenplay,” Romano said, “and I’m out here now. We’re having some people do some read-throughs of the characters.”
The pilot is about a few guys who find themselves in a cycle of repetition. They attempt to do the same thing with different results, Romano noted. It is a comedy.
“I think most people can identify with these characters, because every once in a while, we all find ourselves in strange positions and have to navigate,” Romano said.
Romano’s trip to Las Vegas involves read throughs with some notable figures.
“We’re pulling some talent from the Cirque du Soleil,” Romano stated. “We’re gonna have some of those that do the shows come out and do the read throughs for us. Then we can get our notes together on the working version.”
Romano has been involved in other screen initiatives. He was actor/producer of the movie “Shooting Heroin.” The film centered on the opioid epidemic.
The current project is a group effort that includes Universal AVS, LLC. The writing will be edited before returning to shoot the pilot in Philipsburg, according to Romano.
“(Philipsburg) is a great area,” Romano said. “There’s a lot of locations to be used and just a lot of open space to work with.”
Rush Township is about 148 square miles with about 4,000 residents, according to Romano. Philadelphia, by comparison, is about 142 square miles and has over a million people.
“When you look at those numbers, we have a lot of room to grow,” Romano stated.