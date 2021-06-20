Clearfield Borough Council said goodbye to its vice president.
At its meeting late last week, council accepted the resignation of Robbie Tubbs who had served as council’s second in command and a representative of the Second Ward. He was also one of council’s representatives on the Clearfield Borough’s Planning Commission according to a report published in The Progress.
He was appointed to council in 2016 to fill a vacant position. He was elected to council in 2017.
Tubbs said his resignation became effective at the close of Thursday’s business meeting. Tubbs resigned because he is moving out of the borough.
“I would like to thank the residents of Clearfield Borough and Second Ward for electing me. I was a younger transplant to the community and this has given me the opportunity to get to know those who are working diligently to improve the community. The community is not brick and mortar, it is the people,” he said.
Council approved advertising the vacant seat representing Second Ward.