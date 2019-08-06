Truck driver, company to be charged in Race Street crash

A Philadelphia trucking company and its driver are facing charges by police and the state Department of Environmental Protection after one of its trucks lost control on U.S. Route 322 on its way down Rockton Mountain last week and crashed into a house.
Darryl L. Hill, 55, of Philadelphia, and Propel Transport Corp LLC of Philadelphia are being cited by Lawrence Township Police and DEP for any and all violations that resulted from the crash. Police have determined that the crash was caused as “a direct result of speeding.”
Police last Tuesday were called to a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that struck a house at the bottom of Rockton Mountain Highway on the 200-block of Race Street. The truck was traveling at a high rate of speed coming down the four lane highway, and in an attempt to negotiate a right hand turn, traveled about 282 feet up over the median strip, across the westbound lane of travel where it sheared off a utility pole, hit a retaining wall and struck the house.
The truck became detached from the trailer and continued to travel through a fence where it flipped over onto its roof against a small landscape of trees.
Hill was trapped inside the cab and had to be extricated via mechanical means by firefighters from Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. Station 5.
Hill suffered two broken legs, possible broken ribs as well as other possible internal injuries. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS and later flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
Police said that, while there was extensive damage to the home, the structural integrity of the home remained intact.
There was also property damage done to the fence of the adjacent property and to a vehicle that was parked in the Payonk Tree Service lot.
DEP reported a Hazmat spill occurred as a direct result of the crash, and the trucking company will be required to pay for the cleanup.