Clearfield and Rockview-based state troopers had to use various tactics to stop a speeding vehicle on I-80 eastbound on Tuesday evening.
Frederick Milven Walls Jr., 22, of Columbia, Md., was allegedly traveling at 104 mph on I-80 eastbound in Centre County shortly after 7 p.m. when Rockview-based state police attempted to stop the vehicle. Walls refused to stop and fled, accelerating to speeds of 120 to 130 mph during the 42-mile pursuit.
Troopers were successful in deploying stop sticks at mile marker 158 where the vehicle was brought to a lower speed.
But Walls still refused to stop, and a “pit maneuver” was conducted by Clearfield-based state police at mile marker 117 to bring the vehicle Walls was driving to a stop.
The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Bowie, Md.
Walls was jailed in Clearfield County Jail and charged with felony fleeing and eluding police, receiving stolen property as well as 68 traffic violations.