SMITHMILL — Clearfield-based State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen from Gulich Township.
On Friday around 8 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Lemon Street near Smithmill in Gulich Township.
At that time, Braden Allen Hazel, 15, received permission from his foster parents to go for a walk and failed to return.
The teen is described at 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds with ear length, wavy, sandy brown hair, blue eyes, thin build, and fair complexion. He has the outline of a skull tattoo on his left forearm.
He was last observed wearing a black “Adidas Originals” t-shirt, tan pants, a black, white and grey hooded sweatshirt as well as black Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts are asked to contact troopers at 857-3800.