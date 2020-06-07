Clearfield-based state police have released new information related to the search for a missing Boggs Township man.
On Sunday, troopers reported that surveillance video at the Family Dollar store located at the 1100-block of Old Town Road in Clearfield captured Gerard Joseph Flango Jr. at the store on May 16 at 6:20 p.m. He was wearing a camouflage ball cap, black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Troopers have been seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to find Flango, 48, of the 400-block of Hemlock Road. Flango has not been seen or heard from since May 17, police said. Troopers were initially notified on June 3 that Flango had last been seen in the area of Hemlock Road.
Flango is described as being in his late 40s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He is also described as having brown hair, blue eyes and having tribal sleeve tattoos on both arms.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Flango is asked to contact troopers at 857-3800.