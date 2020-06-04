Clearfield-based state police are seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to find a Boggs Township man who was last seen May 17.
Gerard Joseph Flango Jr. of the 400-block of Hemlock Road in Boggs Township, has not been seen or heard from in about 18 days, police said. Troopers were notified on June 3 that Flango was last seen in the area of Hemlock Road.
Flango is described as being in his late 40s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He is also described as having brown hair, blue eyes and having tribal sleeve tattoos on both arms.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Flango is asked to contact troopers at 857-3800.