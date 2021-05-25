MOUNTAINDALE — Ebensburg-based state police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on the 700-block of Ridge Road in the village of Mountaindale in Reade Township, Cambria County on Tuesday evening.
Troopers were dispatched to a disturbance at the residence at 8:26 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers found that a 25-year-old Fallentimber man had been stabbed and was transported by a private vehicle to UPMC Altoona for treatment prior to police arrival.
The male was reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Troopers are continuing to conduct interviews and the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released at a later time, according to a state police statement.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Ebensburg-based state police Trooper John Wogan Jr. at 814-471-6500, reference CAD number PA2021-696011.