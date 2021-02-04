FRENCHVILLE — Clearfield-based state police are investigating a shooting that injured a 50-year-old woman in Girard Township on Jan. 11.
According to the police report, a 44-year-old female was asleep in her residence around 1:40 a.m. on the 1600-block of Buck Run Road when a 50-year-old female suspect arrived on scene. The suspect had attempted to turn her vehicle around in the victim’s driveway and while doing so, got her vehicle stuck in the snow.
The suspect walked onto the victim’s porch and gained entry into the victim’s residence through an unlocked door. The victim, who was asleep in her bedroom on the second floor, was awoken by the noise downstairs. The victim walked down the spiral staircase to the first floor living room area and observed the suspect standing in the living room.
The victim immediately told the suspect to get out of her residence. The suspect refused to leave and attacked the victim.
The two engaged in a physical altercation as they both fell to the floor. The victim was able to fight off the suspect by kicking her and pinning her against a door with her legs.
The victim then exited the residence and obtained a handgun from her vehicle. The suspect exited the residence and followed the victim outside. The suspect came at the victim once more and the victim fired a shot at the suspect, grazing her left shoulder with the bullet.
EMS and state police were dispatched to the scene. The suspect was treated by EMS and released as result of a minor injury.
State police are still conducting an investigation.