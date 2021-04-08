BELLEFONTE — On Thursday at approximately 4:30 a.m., Rockview-based state police responded to the 200-block of Mountain Avenue in Haines Township, Centre County for a report of an unresponsive male who was outside of a residence. Upon arrival, troopers discovered that the victim, Robert William Farwell, had sustained a stab wound.
EMS were providing life saving measures to the victim as troopers arrived on scene. The victim was later transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
This investigation is a homicide in relation to a domestic incident. There is no immediate threat to the public.
The investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop G Major Case Team in conjunction with the Centre County District Attorney’s Office. Please contact Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna for further information.