Two people from Coalport and one from Madera are facing felony burglary charges stemming from an alleged burglary at a residence on Mease Road in Woodward Township.
The incident began on on Sept. 26 around 8 p.m. on Railroad Street in Coalport Borough when a woman went to speak to her grandson, Isaac Krause, 18, of Coalport, about his alleged drug use. The woman reported that Krause asked her for money and she refused to give him any.
She told Clearfielf-based State Police that Krause became very agitated and related he was going out to her vehicle to damage it and he left the residence. She told police that she followed Krause outside and saw him allegedly close her front passenger door, holding her black and white wallet in his hand, which was had been inside her purse on the front seat of the vehicle. The woman asked Krause for her wallet back, and he allegedly told her that he would not return it to her and fled the scene.
The victim told police that she had $300 in cash in the wallet as well as multiple credit cards and other personal items.
An attempt by PSP to locate Krause had negative results.
On Oct. 2 at approximately 2:43 p.m., Kristin R. Ricciotti, 43, of Coalport, was observed on the 200-block of Mease Road in Woodward Township, which is posted with No Trespassing signs. The owner was there checking out the property and observed an open door on the garage. Upon approaching the open door, the owner heard noises from within the garage and a vehicle parked in the brush located behind the garage.
The 73-year- old owner from Houtzdale then contacted PSP.
Troopers responded and upon arrival, observed Krause running toward them on Mease Road. Krause was taken into custody.
Whie taking him into custody, troopers observed two females running from behind the garage and into the brush in the area where the car was parked. The females, identified at Ricciotti and Harley Davis, 21, of Madera, were also taken into custody.
A large thermometer was observed inside the vehicle that was used by Krause, Ricciotti and Davis. The item was identified by the property owner as being his and was located inside the garage.
Krause was charged in the first case with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors of the first degree. In the second case, Krause is charged with burlgary and criminal trespass, both felonies, and theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors of the third degree.
He is lodged in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $26,000 combined cash bail in both cases.
Ricciotti and Davis are both charged with burglary and criminal tresspass, both felonies, and theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors of the third degree.
Ricciotti is lodged in CCJ in lieu of $10,000 cash bail and Davis is lodged in CCJ in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
All three were arraigned on Oct. 3 in front of District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois. They are scheduled to appear at preliminary hearings scheduled Wednesday at Centralized Court at CCJ.